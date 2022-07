Mariupol Port Completely Unblocked. Mayor's Office Believes That Grain From There Will Be Sent To Syria

According to the mayor's office of the occupied Mariupol, the Mariupol seaport has fully restored its work in the city.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

In order for the port to work fully, the occupiers had to build a separate power line.

"The port is ready for full-fledged looting and the meeting of military cargo. By agreement between the occupiers and the Assad regime, all the loot will be sent/legalized through Syria," Andriushchenko said.

He added that new checkpoints appeared in Mariupol, including in the port area.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are trying to resume the work of the Mariupol port.

Later it turned out that the Russians began to export grain from the territory of the Mariupol port. And satellite images showed that in addition to grain, metal was loaded onto ships. The ships moved to the coast, where they usually ship products. These were ships under the flags of other countries, but what kind of crew was on them is unknown.

On July 4, Bloomberg reported that Turkish authorities launched an investigation into the origin of grain aboard the Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, which has been in the Turkish port of Karas since July 1.

We also wrote that in late June, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russians had taken more than half a million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories.