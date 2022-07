The European Parliament has supported the provision of EU macro-financial assistance of EUR 1 billion to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, July 7, 2022, the European Parliament voted to support the European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EU macro-financial assistance to meet urgent budgetary needs in the amount of EUR 1 billion," it said.

This decision of one of the key EU bodies was made in an unprecedented short time.

According to institutional procedures in the EU, the said proposal of the European Commission must also be supported by the Council of the European Union, after which the relevant decision will come into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, 2022, the European Commission announced a decision to allocate additional financial support resources to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

EU macro-financial assistance funds will be used to finance priority budgetary needs and, in general, to ensure financial stability in Ukraine.