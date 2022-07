International Reserves Down 9% To USD 22.8 Billion In June

In June, international reserves fell by 9% to USD 22.8 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of July 1, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 22,756.9 million.

In June, they decreased by 9%.

This change is primarily due to the sale of foreign currency on the interbank foreign exchange market.

At the same time, the increased flow of official international aid to Ukraine partially offset this sale.

Thus, revenues from the export of goods and services and from labor migrants were lower than the costs of defense, imports and settlements with international payment systems.

The latter are carried out taking into account the expenses of citizens on hryvnia payment cards abroad.

Besides, the increase in the difference between supply and demand in the market led to the monetization of the budget deficit by the NBU.

Most of the funding received by the government in hryvnia gradually found its way to the foreign exchange market and this increased the demand for foreign currency.

As a result, the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank amounted to USD 3,956.3 million in June.

In June, the relevant government accounts received USD 967.4 million from the World Bank, USD 779 million from the Government of Canada and another USD 479.4 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In general, foreign exchange receipts to the government's accounts with the NBU amounted to USD 2,763.0 million as of last month.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in 2021, international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.