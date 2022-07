Johnson Resigns But Pledges To Support Ukraine Even After Resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is leaving the post of head of the Conservative Party, which received the majority of votes in the elections in 2019, but remains prime minister until the election of a new head, and he also promised to support Ukraine even after his resignation.

He announced this at a briefing on Thursday, July 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader for the Conservative party and therefore a new prime minister,” he said.

He added that the process of electing a new head must begin now.

At the same time, Johnson will remain in the position of head of government before the new prime minister is appointed.

The election race to head the Conservative Party will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be decided before the party conference in October.

During the speech, Johnson also addressed the Ukrainian people and said that the UK would continue to support their struggle.

He said the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom for as long as it takes.

Earlier it was reported that Downing Street began to prepare a statement in case of a possible resignation of Johnson.

As of Thursday morning, the number of officials who had left his office had exceeded 50.

The reason for the discontent of the Conservative Party was the untruthful statements of Downing Street about the former deputy parliamentary organizer Chris Pincher, accused of harassment of two colleagues.

Johnson's office claimed he was unaware of the incident and therefore supported Pincher's renomination in 2022, but the prime minister was later forced to admit it was not so.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May Johnson announced a new GBP 1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine.