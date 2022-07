Ukraine is disappointed by Turkey's refusal to arrest the Russian ship Zhibek Zholy with grain illegally exported from Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the Turkish Ambassador for an explanation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ignoring the appeal of the Ukrainian side, on the evening of July 6, the vessel was released. The Ukrainian side accepted this information with deep disappointment and appeals to the Turkish side with an urgent request to investigate this situation and provide an exhaustive response to the requests of the relevant authorities of Ukraine, as well as by all means to prevent such cases in the future," the statement said.

Due to the unacceptable situation that has developed, the Turkish Ambassador to Kyiv has been invited to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The statement notes that the Foreign Ministry and Ukraine's international partners condemn Russia's criminal actions to steal and export grain from Ukrainian territory to foreign countries.

A particularly egregious case was the Russian ship Zhibek Zholy, which was trying to transport stolen grain from occupied Berdiansk to the Turkish port of Karas.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of the relevant authorities of Ukraine, this ship was unable to unload the stolen goods and was detained. The Turkish side was sent a request to arrest the ship and cargo, which was ignored.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Turkey launched an investigation into the origin of grain on board the Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy, which has been in the port of the Turkish city of Karas since July 1. Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that the ship was transporting stolen Ukrainian grain.

In late May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain are currently blocked in Ukraine, and according to United Nations estimates, this year world hunger will affect an additional 40-50 million people.