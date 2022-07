There Is No Need To Mobilize Women For War To Date - Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense states that there is no need to mobilize women into the Armed Forces to date.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said this in an interview with Channel 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, there is no need in principle to mobilize women in the Armed Forces," she said.

Also, according to her, to date there is no question of prohibiting women from traveling abroad.

Maliar said that from October, despite the military registration for women, nothing will change dramatically.

"Their life will not change at all from October 1," the deputy minister noted.

In addition, Maliar stressed that women can serve in the army voluntarily, but they will not be forced yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that about 1 million Ukrainians are learning combat and military experience.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Heorhii Mazurashu, proposes that parliament allow certain categories of men to travel abroad during the war.

Mobilization in Ukraine will continue as long as it is necessary to resupply all the units that defend the state from Russian aggression.

The Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, that is, until August 23.