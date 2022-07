On the night of Thursday, July 7, the Russian invaders once again fired missiles at Kharkiv. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in Telegram.

Synehubov said that at about one in the morning, 2 missiles hit at once near a boarding school for visually impaired children in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of night shelling.

Also on the territory of the region, the enemy fired at the settlements of Chuhuivskyi, Iziumskyi, Kharkiv and Bohodukhivskyi districts.

"The occupiers continue to purposefully destroy civilian facilities in Kharkiv region, people's houses, outbuildings. Because of the shelling, forest belts, fields with agrarian crops are burning, hay stocks are being destroyed. In the village of Kalynovo, Zolochiv regional territorial community, the invaders destroyed a snail farm," Synehubov said.

In addition, according to him, over the past day in Kharkiv region, two civilians were killed - in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, one man was hospitalized from the Derhachi community.

"Active hostilities continue on the line of collision. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to conduct assault operations in certain sectors of the front. Our defenders are rebuffing the enemy and holding their positions. Not far from Shestakove, the enemy remotely mined the roads. The occupiers were shelling the settlements of Slaty, Ruski Tyshky, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Pryshyb and Husarivka.

In the area of ​​Izium, the enemy is trying to conduct assault operations. It fired at the areas of the settlements of Kurulko and Chepol.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces stop all enemy attempts to attack and inflict heavy losses on it. We support the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders fired at Kharkiv Pedagogical University named after Skovoroda, the watchman was killed.

Also, on the night of July 5, the Russian army launched a missile attack on an educational institution in Kharkiv.