AFU Liquidate Russian Sabotage And Reconnaissance Group And Successfully Suppress Assault In South Near Dobria

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Dobrianka area of Kherson region and successfully suppressed the assault after that.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Dobrianka area, our soldiers almost completely destroyed the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group and successfully repulsed the enemy assault that followed it," the authority said.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fired from mortars, tanks, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lymany, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Myrne, Kotliarovo and Blahodatne.

Ukrainian rocket-artillery and aviation units in certain areas continue to hit enemy strongholds, concentration places and compositions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine strangled an attempted offensive by the Russian military in the south.

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and artillery are hitting enemy warehouses and invaders in Kherson region.

The invaders delivered 17 wagons with ammunition from the occupied Crimea to Kalanchak, Kherson region.