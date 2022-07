AFU Do Not Allow RF To Tie Down Their Actions In 4 Directions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not give the troops of the Russian Federation the opportunity to tie down their actions in 4 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy exerts systematic fire influence on the positions of the Defense Forces units in order to fetter their actions.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It conducted shelling from mortars, tanks, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lymany, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Myrne, Kotliarovo and Blahodatne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the 134th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are trying to storm the Sloviyansk and Kharkiv directions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating efforts on holding occupied lines, and is trying to conduct assault operations in certain areas of the collision. It had a fiery effect from artillery in the areas of the settlements of Slatyne, Mala Danylivka, Ruski Tyshky, Vesele, Kutuzovka, Pryshyb and Husarivka. Not far from Shestakov, the invaders remotely mined roadways.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 Russian military depots located in the occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Also, the enemy lost a lot of manpower and equipment.