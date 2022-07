As a result of the artillery strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the base of the Russian occupation forces in the village of Horokhovatka, Kharkiv region, more than 200 invaders were killed.

This was reported to Guildhall by a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

"The AFU launched an artillery strike on the positions of the Russian occupation troops in the village of Gorohovatka, Izium district, Kharkiv region. As a result of the artillery strike, the base of enemy units stationed on the territory of a local farm was hit," the report says.

"As a result of the artillery strike, more than 200 occupiers were destroyed and military equipment was damaged," the intelligence service said.

"After the artillery shelling, the Russians put all the dead in a pit, doused them with fuel from a tanker and burned them," the message reads.

Recall, according to the message of the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook, Russia has already lost 36,500 soldiers, 1,600 tanks and 3,789 armored combat vehicles in the war of conquest in Ukraine.