Russia does not have enough forces to attack in more than one direction – Danilov

Russian invaders currently do not have the strength to attack more than in one direction of the front. Signs of the depletion of the arsenal of the aggressor country became noticeable.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, WSJ reports.

So, Danilov said that after the first mistakes of the Russian Federation "has found a tactic that works."

He explained that if at the initial stage of the invasion the enemy tried to break deep into Ukrainian territory, when the occupiers largely failed and lost elite units, now the Russians are advancing in steps under the cover of artillery.

"Russia is stockpiling a large amount of artillery and armor for every square kilometer that the Ukrainian military is unable to handle, and this gives the Russians an advantage," says Danilov.

At the same time, as the Secretary of the NSDC notes, for now Ukraine must wage a defensive war.

"Last month's arrival of the American HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems allowed Ukraine to strike at precisely those Russian targets that were previously beyond the reach of Ukrainian equipment. Russians are defenseless against them [HIMARS]," Danilov notes.

He also added that Ukrainian forces have used Soviet-era weapons and ammunition to such an extent that it will gradually need to rely on NATO weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the 134th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are trying to storm the Sloviyansk and Kharkiv directions.

Meanwhile, the General Staff said that the Russian Federation is conducting an active conscription campaign due to heavy losses.