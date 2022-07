Early in the morning on July 7, the occupiers launched rocket attacks on Odesa region and Zmiinyi Island.

This was announced by press secretary of the Odesa military administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram.

"Odesa region. At dawn, the enemy attacked one of the districts of the region with two missiles. Two agricultural sheds were hit, 35 tons of grain was destroyed," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Also, with two rockets, the occupiers significantly damaged a berth of Zmiinyi Island.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday morning, July 5, the Russian invaders launched a missile towards Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven missiles were fired, six of them were shot down by air defense.

Also, a wheat field burned down in Dnipropetrovsk region after shelling by Russian troops.

On June 30, Russian troops launched another artillery strike on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a 40-ton grain warehouse was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are shelling the border areas again. In the morning, two rockets were launched in Sumy region.

And on Tuesday, the Russians fired missiles at Mykolayiv.

And on Wednesday, the invaders fired four rockets at Khmelnytskyi region. One of them was shot down by air defense.