Enemy trying to establish full control over Luhansk region – General Staff

The Russian military is trying to establish full control over Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to overcome the resistance of our troops and establish full control over the Luhansk region," the ministry said.

The enemy is moving units.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired cannon and rocket artillery at the Kryva Luka, Kuzmynivka, and Hryhorivka areas.

In an attempt to disrupt the control and communications system of the Defense Forces, the enemy is actively using electronic warfare systems.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders fired cannon artillery at the areas of Ivano-Dariyivka, Semyhiriya, and the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

An airstrike was carried out near Spirne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupying troops are constructing additional crossings in Luhansk region in order to be able to transfer even more military equipment to the line of contact.

The Russian occupation troops do not control the entire territory of Luhansk region, since they have not yet reached its administrative border.