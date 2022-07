Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed four Russian military depots located in the occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. Also, the enemy lost a lot of manpower and equipment. This was announced by the Operational Command South on Thursday, July 7.

It is noted that three warehouses with ammunition were destroyed in Mykolayiv region. Another warehouse with fuel and lubricants was destroyed near Kherson.

The Ukrainian military also eliminated 38 invaders, a T-62 tank, two 120-caliber mortar systems Sani, two armored vehicles and four vehicles.

It is also reported about the destruction of an enemy subversive group in the Dobrianka area. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders repelled an assault attempt in the direction of Myroliubivka.

At the same time, the invaders fired at Mykolayiv region using Grad MLRSes and cannons.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian aviation fired at the strongholds of the invaders in the south.

Also, the Ukrainian military on the morning of July 6 hit two more points in the rear of the Russian occupiers, where ammunition depots of the Russian army were located.