As of the 134th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are trying to storm in the Sloviyansk and Kharkiv directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the General Staff told about the situation in the areas of confrontation.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, no changes were recorded in the state and activities of the units of the armed forces of Belarus.

In the Siversk direction, no signs of the creation of an offensive enemy grouping were detected. In order to demonstrate their presence, the enemy maintains separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling and inflicted air strikes by helicopters of army aviation in the areas of the settlements of Vovkivka, Myropillia, Kondrativka, and Esman in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating efforts on holding occupied lines, and is trying to conduct assault operations in certain areas of the collision. It had a fiery effect from artillery in the areas of the settlements of Slatyne, Mala Danylivka, Ruski Tyshky, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Pryshyb, and Husarivka. Not far from Shestakov, the invaders remotely mined roadways.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct assault operations. It fired from cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems at the areas of settlements Dolyna, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, and Chepil.

The enemy is trying to overcome the resistance of our troops and establish full control over Luhansk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Kryva Luka, Kuzmynivka, and Hryhorivka areas using cannon and rocket artillery. In an attempt to disrupt the control and communications system of the defense forces, the enemy is actively using electronic warfare systems.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders fired cannon artillery at the areas of Ivano-Dariyivka, Semyhiriya, and the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant. An airstrike was carried out not far from Spirne.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy exerts systematic fire influence on the positions of defense forces units in order to fetter their actions.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy concentrated his efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Ukrainian defense forces. It conducted shelling from mortars, tanks, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Myrne, Korliareve, and Blahodatne.

As Ukrainian News reported, Russia is secretly mobilizing men in Crimea to send them to war against the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, the General Staff said that the Russian Federation is conducting an active conscription campaign due to heavy losses.