Several MPs Suggest Rada Increase State Budget-2022 Costs By UAH 81 Billion Due To National Debt Increase

A number of members of the Verkhovna Rada propose to parliament to increase the expenditures of the state budget for 2022 by UAH 80.976 billion due to an increase in the national debt.

This is stated in bill No. 7523, registered in the Rada on July 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a MP from the Holos faction, they want to send the money to:

- social assistance (+ UAH 5.7 billion);

- subsidies for housing and utility services (+ UAH 3.3 billion);

- payments to temporarily displaced persons (+ UAH 32.3 billion);

- pensions (+ UAH 32.3 billion);

- support program for farmers and agricultural producers (+ UAH 1.5 billion);

- Entrepreneurship Development Fund (+ UAH 4 billion);

- Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" program (+ UAH 4 billion);

- subventions to local budgets for the restoration of critical infrastructure (+ UAH 1.6 billion).

Sources of coverage for these expenses: UAH 4 billion - internal borrowing; UAH 75.43 billion - external borrowing; UAH 1.55 billion - a grant from the European Union.

Thus, the maximum budget deficit and the volume of the national debt will be increased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of May this year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and as a whole bill No. 7413 on amending the law "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2022," which increases the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 287.1 billion.