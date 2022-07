The Interpipe pipe and wheel holding has mastered a new type of wheel for the European Union market.

This is stated in the message of the holding, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first time since the beginning of the war, Interpipe developed a new type of wheel for the EU market and even shipped the first experimental batch to the customer. Interpipe began its development even before the war. The client's main request was a special shape of a wheel disk with a diameter of 840 mm. The R&D center of the company's railway division successfully coped with this task. This is a category 2 wheel made of steel ER7 according to the European standard. Such a product is intended for cars of electric rolling stock of railways 1435 mm, that is, it can be installed on electric trains for ordinary intercity transportation," the message says.

According to the report, very soon Ukrainian wheels will be on the cars of the national railway network of one of the largest EU countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, Interpipe reduced its EBITDA by 16.3%, or by USD 44.6 million, to USD 228.4 million.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company reduced profit by 2.1 times, or by USD 103.8 million, to USD 91.3 million, and increased revenue by 31%, or by USD 267.8 million, to USD 1.133 billion.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the holding increased sales of pipe and railway products by 17% to 776,000 tons.

Interpipe is the largest producer of pipes and wheels in Ukraine, controlling the Nyzhniodniprovskyi Pipe Rolling Plant, the Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant, and the Niko Tube Nikopol Seamless Pipe Plant (all in the Dnipropetrovsk region).

In October 2012, Interpipe put into operation the steelmaking complex Interpipe Steel.