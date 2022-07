The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Toretsk in Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this.

"Missiles hit two private sector houses. It is known for sure about one wounded. Also, according to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble - a rescue operation is underway. Another missile hit next to a social facility, but did not explode," Kyrylenko wrote.

He urged residents to evacuate from the city and showed the consequences of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day in Donetsk region, the invaders inflicted 23 strikes on the civilian population. There are killed and wounded. 44 civilian facilities - residential buildings and infrastructure - were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past day, 5 civilians were killed as a result of shelling in Donetsk region.

Earlier in he Donetsk region, the duration of the curfew was changed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assaults of the invaders in the area of Novoluhanske and Spirne in Donetsk regions.

It was also reported that the Russian Federation transferred to the Izium direction most of the remaining parts of the Eastern and Western groups of forces and continues to attack Sloviansk.