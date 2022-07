In temporarily occupied Kherson, an explosion thundered, which destroyed Russian warehouses. Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, July 6.

"In Kherson, in the area of ​ ​ the railway station, rashist warehouses were destroyed. To be continued," Khlan wrote.

Eyewitnesses published a video of the fire, which spread through Telegram channels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the leadership of the Russian invaders in Kherson region was hiring more and more guards to move around the region due to the growing resistance of the population.

On June 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Potiomkyne in Kherson region.

On June 27, in Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up three ammunition depots of the invaders.