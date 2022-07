Finland Approves Transfer Of Defense Assistance To Ukraine For More Than EUR 20 Million

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has signed a government proposal to transfer about EUR 21.5 million in defense assistance to Ukraine. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to Yle.

This is the seventh cargo of Finnish defense assistance for Ukraine. The country's Defense Ministry has not disclosed more detailed content and dispatch schedules to ensure the assistance is safely delivered to Ukraine.

"I would say this is a significant aid package," commented Miikka Pynnonen, Special Advisor to the Minister of Defence of Finland.

According to Pynnonen, this aid package is the equivalent of about EUR 21.5 million.

The cost of seven packages of defense assistance of Finland is estimated at EUR 88.16 million.

It is noted that at the end of June, Finland announced that it was allocating an additional EUR 70 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and development cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finland and Sweden signed protocols on joining NATO.

Also, Russia is transferring troops from the border with Finland to Ukraine.

On July 3, the mayor of the Finnish city of Lappeenranta, Kimmo Jarva, proposed deploying a NATO base on the border with Russia.