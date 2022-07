Russian propaganda has spread fake reports about the alleged destruction of highly mobile multiple launch rocket systems M142 HIMARS, which do not correspond to reality. This is stated in the statement of the Joint Forces Grouping on Facebook on Wednesday, July 6.

Footage appeared in the Russian media, which the Russian Ministry of Defense showed as evidence of the alleged destruction of weapons transferred to Ukraine.

"Attention - fake. Russian propagandists are actively spreading false reports about the alleged destruction of the American HIMARS artillery system. We emphasize that this message is untrue and nothing more than a fake," the statement says.

The Group's statement also states that HIMARS rocket systems inflict a crushing blow on the enemy's strategically important points, which leads to colossal losses among the equipment, personnel and support of the occupying forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of the use of the HIMARS MLRS against Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

On June 25, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi published the first video of the use of the M142 HIMARS by the Ukrainian military on military facilities of the Russian troops.

On June 23, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the American M142 HIMARS MLRS had already entered service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and were in Ukraine.