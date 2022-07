The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv, as part of criminal proceedings, arrested the property of the Brocard-Ukraine company operating in the cosmetics and perfumery sector.

This is stated in the court ruling dated June 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially granted the petition of Brocard-Ukraine LLC to cancel the arrest of property in criminal proceedings dated April 7, 2022, on the grounds of criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation or embezzlement of another's property), Part 2 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power) in terms of lifting the ban on changing the director, location of a legal entity, changing the charter documents of the company, with the exception of changing the composition of participants, the size of their shares in authorized capital and change of its size.

Otherwise, the court upheld the arrest of the company's property, imposed by the decision of the investigating judge of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv dated May 18, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee did not grant permission for the purchase of Brocard-Ukraine and Egzagon companies operating in the cosmetics and perfumery sector by Philippe Benacin Holding (France) from Alcor & Co (Russia).

The ultimate beneficiary of Brocard-Ukraine LLC and Egzagon LLC is Tatyana Volodina, a Russian citizen, the owner of the Russian L'Etoile chain, which is managed by Alkor & Co (Russia).

Brocard-Ukraine operates a national network of stores under the brand name Brocard, the company has been present on the Ukrainian market since 1994.

The network includes about 100 stores in 26 cities of Ukraine.