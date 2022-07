In the villages around Lysychansk there are heavy battles, some settlements have already passed under this or that control twice.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"Due to the fact that the Russians were carefully preparing for the assault on the impregnable Lysychansk, as they said about him, our military won in time," Haidai said.

He noted that currently up to 15,000 people remain in Lysychansk, there are 8,000 people in Sievierodonetsk.

"The Russians are advancing, first of all, because they prevail in artillery, which destroys cities and defense positions. Today's videos from Lysychansk are painful to watch," the head of Luhansk region emphasized.

Haidai also added that there are almost no men left in the territories of Luhansk region occupied in 2014, even those who had a "reservation" are at the front.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assaults of the invaders in the areas of Novoluhanske and Spirne in Donetsk regions.