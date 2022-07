The restoration of Mariupol, which is temporarily under the occupation of the Russian army, will cost more than USD 14 billion. The full restoration of the city will take 7-10 years.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council with reference to the mayor of the city Vadym Boichenko.

According to him, 1,356 high-rise buildings were destroyed or damaged because of the war. Also 40% of private houses bombed. Most of them are not subject to reconstruction. Therefore, plans include the construction of new facilities.

Experts tentatively estimate the cost of restoring the infrastructure at more than USD 14 billion for 220,000 people living there. The final figure will be named after an assessment of the destroyed houses after the de-occupation. The European Investment Bank and large Ukrainian businesses have already announced their readiness to help in the restoration.

"We are cooperating with various experts from cities that were destroyed during World War II. These are Gdansk, Warsaw, Dresden, Rotterdam. We are studying their experience of restoration. We hope that the Marshall Plan for the whole country will have a separate section for Mariupol. Thanks to the President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EIB for constant attention to our city. I believe that together we will revive Mariupol and make it even better," Boichenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Mariupol houses damaged by shelling are collapsing.

In addition, the Russians destroyed the entire transport of Mariupol.