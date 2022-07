The Ukroboronprom state concern has agreed to build a new defense plant.

This is stated in the message of Ukroboronprom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the end of June, Ukroboronprom enterprises exceeded the monthly plan of production and restoration of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 15%. Despite the difficulties that state defense enterprises have every day, the plans for July are not to slow down. The concern continues to conclude contracts with international partners for the movement of existing heavy weapons production lines, as well as the deployment of new ones in a safe territory. An agreement has already been reached on the construction of a new defense plant. For security reasons, we cannot say where or what. However, the work has begun, the interests of Ukraine have been taken into account," the message says.

According to the report, Ukroboronprom, in close cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense, has developed missile, armored and radar state programs.

"They, in particular, provide with what Ukraine will defend, reclaim and defend its lands in the medium and long term. Some of the listed programs have already been approved by the Ukrainian government. The concern continues to conclude contracts for the import of defense products necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As we reported earlier, today we are carrying heavy weapons to Ukraine for more than UAH 10 billion," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the end of May, 5 enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern were captured by the invaders.

Ukroboronprom was created in December 2010, it includes more than 110 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.