"I Will Focus On Serving UOC And Humanitarian Projects." Novinsky Decides To Resign As MP

The non-factional Member of Parliament Vadim Novinsky decided to resign as MP.

He published the relevant document about such a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have decided to step down as Member of Parliament of Ukraine and focus on humanitarian projects, on developing the national economy, serving the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and restoring destroyed churches," his post reads.

It is worth noting that the parliamentarian won the 2019 snap parliamentary elections as a self-nominated candidate in the majority constituency 57 in Mariupol.

Novinsky believes that in the new circumstances that have arisen after the occupation of Mariupol, he "will be more effective not in politics, but in humanitarian, social, production and economic activities."

“I am sure that my voters will treat my decision with understanding. After the war, I will help the revival of Mariupol, the city that has become my home, with all my might and to the best of my ability,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March, Novinsky said that he was in Kyiv and was not going to leave the capital.