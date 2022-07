The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have strangled the Russian military attempt to attack in the south.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, enemy artillery shelled the areas of Trudoliubivka, Kniazivka, Mykolaivka, Topolyne, Kobzartsi, Blahodatne, Shevchenkove, and Lupareve settlements.

Russian occupiers continue to launch rocket attacks on objects in Mykolaiv region. There remains a further threat of such actions. In readiness for the mission of missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, it keeps four carriers of high-precision weapons in the sea.

“Ukrainian soldiers harshly repressed the invaders' attempt to advance in the direction of Lozove. The enemy continues measures to replenish losses,” the General Staff noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are trying to regain their lost positions in the south of Ukraine.

The invaders delivered 17 wagons with ammunition from the occupied Crimea to Kalanchak, Kherson region.

Aviation and rocket and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy warehouses and invaders in Kherson region.