Invaders Fired 4 Missiles At Khmelnytskyi Region. One Was Shot Down By Air Defense

On the evening of Tuesday, July 5, the Russian invaders fired 4 missiles at the territory of Khmelnytskyi region. 3 projectiles hit the target.

This was told by the head of the region Serhii Hamalii.

"Rashists fired 4 missiles at the territory of our region. 1 missile was shot down by our air defense forces, the debris fell on the territory of the Shepetivskyi district. 3 other missiles hit the territory of one of the communities of Khmelnytskyi region," he specified.

According to the governor, the goal of the invaders was a water tower, which fully provides the community with water.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday morning, July 5, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. 7 missiles were fired, 6 of them shot down by air defense.

Also, a wheat field burned down in Dnipropetrovsk region after shelling by Russian troops.

On June 30, Russian troops launched another artillery strike on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a 40-ton grain warehouse was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the invaders are shelling the border areas again. In the morning, 2 missiles were launched in Sumy region.

And on Tuesday, the Russians fired missiles at Mykolaiv.