In June 2022, Ukraine exported 2.17 million tons of grains, legumes, oilseeds and their derivatives, which was up 470,000 tons or 25% month over month.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Wheat exports more than tripled in June to 138,000 tons compared to 43,500 tons that were exported in May. At the same time, this is significantly less than 662,000 tons of wheat exported from Ukraine in June 2021, with the country's seaports operating, Ukraine shipped 26,000 tons of barley for export, which is more than twice the volume of 11,000 tons exported a month earlier. However, this is less than 73,000 tons of barley, which were shipped out of the country in June last year," the report said.

According to the report, the actual export of corn in June increased by 54,000 tons compared to May and amounted to 1.01 million tons (in June 2021, corn exports amounted to 1.7 million tons).

At the same time, corn continues to dominate in the export of agricultural products, its supplies in June account for about 47% of the total exports of grains, legumes, oilseeds, and products of their processing.

"Ukrainian exporters continued to increase sunflower supplies. So, in June, its actual exports broke another record, reaching 540,000 tons, which is almost 60% more than in May this year. This is also almost three times more than the total sunflower exports of 189,600 tons for the entire previous season soybean shipments during June amounted to 71,000 tons, compared with almost 67,000 tons in May 2022 and 44,000 tons of soybeans sent for export in June. At the same time, exports of soybean oil rose to 18,000 tons in June from 16,000 tons in May, which is also almost 5,000 tons more than was shipped to foreign buyers in June 2021," the report says.

The actual export of sunflower oil in June amounted to 267,000 tons, which is 65,000 tons more than in May, but 18% less than in June last year.

In June, Ukraine shipped 93,000 tons of sunflower meal to foreign markets, which is 7,000 tons less than in May (in June last year, exports of sunflower meal amounted to 265,000 tons).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine exported 61.52 million tons of grains and oilseeds in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022).