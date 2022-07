Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that around a million Ukrainians are gaining combat and military experience.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About a million Ukrainians are gaining combat and military experience. Is Putin's plan still on track? Ukrainian quality will definitely outweigh the ruscist quantity," he wrote.

Danilov also noted that during the 4 months of the war, instead of Russia's stated one of its goals of demilitarization of Ukraine, on the contrary, there was a maximum militarization of our country.

"Ukraine is rapidly rearming according to NATO standards. There is a constant accumulation and saturation of the Defense Forces with Western weapons and technologies," he wrote.

Danilov thanked the partners for their support.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznykov said that the Ministry of Defense focuses on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight the Russian occupiers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that the mobilization in Ukraine will continue as long as necessary to resupply all the units that defend the state from Russian aggression.