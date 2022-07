The Russian Federation has transferred most of the remaining units of the Eastern and Western Groups of Forces to the Izium direction and continues to advance on Sloviyansk.

This is stated in the daily report by British intelligence.

Over the past week, Russian forces have reportedly advanced another 5 km along the main E40 Highway from Izium, facing extremely determined Ukrainian resistance.

Russian forces from the Eastern and Western Groups of Forces are now probably located about 16 km north of the town of Sloviyansk.

"Given that the city is also under threat from the Central and Southern Groups of Forces, there is a real possibility that the battle for Sloviyansk will be the next key battle in the fight for Donbas," the statement says.

As earlier reported, on Sunday, July 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the units of the Ukrainian military had left their previously occupied positions in Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

The Presidential Office noted that the defense of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk allowed the Ukrainian army to gain time to receive Western weapons and launch offensive operations in three sectors of the front.

Meanwhile, the AFU pushed the enemy back in the Kramatorsk direction, inflicting significant losses on it.