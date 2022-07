The Government of Canada transferred 140 tons of Soba buckwheat seeds to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the support of the European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Millers of Ukraine Union has successfully completed the delivery of buckwheat seeds from Canada to Ukraine. The project, implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, aims to overcome the shortage of buckwheat this year In general, the Government of Canada purchased and transferred to Ukraine 140 tons of Soba buckwheat seeds from the province of Manitoba.

The seeds will be delivered to farmers in Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernihiv regions.

"Having received these buckwheat seeds, we can support farmers to sow about 2,500 hectares in the west and in the center of Ukraine. Considering the specialization, experience of farms and the quality of seeds, the yield from this area will be at least 2 centners per hectare, or 5,000 tons buckwheat (3,000 tons of processed buckwheat),” said Rodion Rybchynskyi, the head of Millers of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences predicts prices for buckwheat at the level of UAH 50-70 per kg from September.