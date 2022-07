The Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed the enemy back in the Kramatorsk direction, inflicting significant losses on it.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian AFU in its morning briefing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the aggressor shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the Zaliznyi Mist, Shalyhyne, and Esman settlements. It improves engineering equipment of advanced positions in border areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting defensive actions. Attacks from helicopters, tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Slatyne, Mala Danylivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Mospanove, Husarivka, Chepil, and Nova Mykolayivka.

The Russian occupiers remotely mined the area near Shestakove and Pobieda.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. It also fired using mortars, barrel and rocket artillery near Krasnopillia and Bohorodychne.

Ukrainian defenders repulsed the enemy assault and pushed the infidels back in the area of ​​the Dolyna settlement. The enemy is carrying out assaults near Mazanivka, the fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the civilian infrastructure in the Siversk and Hryhorivka districts. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the enemy during his attempted offensive in the areas of Verkhniokamiyanske, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka settlements. The occupiers retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the positions of the AFU using the artillery of various calibers near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Maiske, Shumy, and Niu York. An airstrike was carried out in the area of ​​the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant. With the support of artillery, it conducted storming operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Novoluhanske, he was unsuccessful, and retreated. Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemy offensive in the area of ​​Spirne and repulsed the attack near Vershyna. They inflicted damage on the occupiers and threw them back. The enemy is trying to regroup.

The invaders are advancing in Luhansk region, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions along the line of collision, mortar, barrel, and rocket artillery fire continues. The enemy conducted airstrikes near Avdiyivka.

On the Pivdennyi Buh direction, enemy artillery shelled the areas of Trudoliubivka, Kniazhivka, Mykolayivka, Topolyne, Kobzartsi, Blahodatne, Shevchenkove, and Lupareve. The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on objects in Mykolayiv region. The further threat of such actions remains. Four carriers of high-precision weapons are kept in the sea in readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers harshly repressed the invaders' attempt to advance in the direction of Lozova. The enemy continues measures to replace losses.

As a reminder, on Sunday, July 3, the General Staff of the AFU reported that units of the Ukrainian military left their previously occupied positions in Lysychansk, Luhansk Region.

The Presidential Office noted that the defense of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk allowed the Ukrainian army to gain time to obtain Western weapons and start offensive operations on three front lines.