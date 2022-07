Three Members of the Verkhovna Rada have registered a bill proposing amendments to some Laws of Ukraine regarding the clarification of the procedure for leaving the place of residence for persons liable for military service.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel.

He also published a screenshot of the website of the Verkhovna Rada, which shows that bill No. 7522 "Draft Law on Amendments to Some Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Clarification of the Procedure for the Departure of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists from Their Place of Residence within Ukraine" was registered in parliament.

The initiators of the bill were MPs Kyrylo Nesterenko (Servant of the People), Dmytro Chornyi (Servant of the People) and Maksym Zuiev (Servant of the People).

This bill is indeed registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. According to the information, today, July 5, it was received by parliament and submitted to the leadership.

We will remind, earlier today, July 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that persons liable for military service can travel outside the regions only after receiving permission from territorial recruitment and social support centers.

On July 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi published the procedure for granting permission to citizens of Ukraine who are on military registration with the territorial recruitment and social support centers to leave their place of residence (place of stay) from the moment mobilization was announced and in wartime.

Besides, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the General Staff to no longer make decisions that could cause misunderstanding of citizens. He also promised to deal with the ban on the movement of persons liable for military service.