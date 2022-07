The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint-Stock Company did not receive any instructions regarding the verification of permits for the movement of men of military age within the country.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, a member of the board of the company, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No instructions were given by the military command on obstruction of movement of persons over the coming days. So no - you don't need to rush and hand over tickets. I believe that the communication officers of the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense will give a detailed explanation in the near future, and the process of obtaining any permits will be digital and without long queues, for example, through Dіia," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, territorial recruitment and social support centers do not know about permits for men of military age to move within the country during the war and at the moment they do not issue such permits.

The General Staff confirms the ban on the departure of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists outside their place of residence without the permission of territorial recruitment and social support centers in wartime.