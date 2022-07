Rada Not To Expand List Of Men Allowed To Travel Abroad During War - MP Venislavskyi

The representative of the President in the Constitutional Court, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi believes that the Verkhovna Rada does not intend to expand the list of categories of men who have the right to travel abroad during martial law.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"At the moment, any legislative changes to expand the categories of persons who have the right to travel outside the state under martial law are hardly expedient," he commented on the bill on allowing some categories of men to travel abroad during the war.

He explained that at the moment so many citizens are outside Ukraine.

"I have a negative attitude towards such an initiative now. I think that the likelihood of its passage (in the Rada) is not very high," said Venislavskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP from the Servant of the People faction Heorhii Mazurashu proposes to parliament to allow some categories of men to travel abroad during the war.