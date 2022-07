In Luhansk region, the Russian occupation forces are building additional crossings in order to be able to transfer even more military equipment to the contact line.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this.

According to him, on the outskirts of Luhansk region near the recently captured Lysychansk, Russian troops have used a large amount of forces and means. Now there are heavy battles.

At the same time, the Russians are trying to transfer even more equipment to the area. For this purpose, they are building additional crossings across the Siverskyi Donets.

Haidai noted that the troops of the invaders suffered serious losses. According to him, hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories are overcrowded with wounded Russians.

Haidai stressed that in recent days the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been "fruitfully" destroying ammunition depots in the deep rear of the invaders. This affects the pace of the enemy's actions.

We will remind, on Sunday, July 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the units of the Ukrainian military left their previously occupied positions in Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

The Office of the President noted that the defense of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk allowed the Ukrainian army to gain time to receive Western weapons and begin offensive operations in three sectors of the front.