10 Self-Propelled Artillery Systems And Loitering Munitions From UK Will Arrive In Ukraine In Coming Days

During a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the transfer of self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The press service of the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has reported this.

“The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning to update on progress and discussions held at G7 and NATO last week,” the press release says.

It is noted that Zelenskyy told Johnson about the current situation in Ukraine and the recent successes of the Russian army in the Donbas.

Johnson, in turn, announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions. According to him, the aid should go to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.

The British Prime Minister told Zelenskyy that the world was behind Ukraine. Johnson also expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to recapture the lost territory.

Recall, on June 30, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a decision to allocate an additional GBP 1 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Earlier, we wrote that the British Prime Minister proposed a plan to support Ukraine with four points, which include military and financial assistance, providing land routes for Ukrainian exports and unblocking seaports.

We also reported that in early June, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the transfer of American M270 MLRS to Ukraine.