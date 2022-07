Territorial recruitment and social support centers do not know about permits for men of military age to move within the country during the war and at the moment they do not issue such permits.

The Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi territorial recruitment and social support centers informed the Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"We do not issue such permits," said one of the territorial recruitment and social support centers.

At the same time, the territorial recruitment and social support center of the Shevchenkivskyi district noted that since Tuesday morning they have been receiving calls from citizens with questions about issuing permits to leave their place of residence, but so far, territorial recruitment and social support centers have not received any orders.

On Tuesday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, published the procedure for granting permission to citizens of Ukraine who are registered with territorial recruitment and social support centers to leave their place of residence (place of stay) from the moment the mobilization was announced and in wartime.

"Anyone who is still not registered or re-registered with the military should do so. Those who plan to travel outside their districts and regions must take permission from the territorial recruitment and social support center," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

According to the published procedure, the head of the territorial recruitment and social support center issues the appropriate permission for the application of the following categories of citizens:

- conscripts who are granted a deferral from conscription in accordance with Article 17 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service" and who have the right to such a deferral;

- conscripts and reservists who are not subject to conscription during mobilization in accordance with Article 23 of the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" (including persons with disabilities), as well as those booked during mobilization.

Also, permission to leave can be issued to conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists by decision of the head of the territorial recruitment and social support center, if there are good reasons.

the General Staff confirms the ban on the departure of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists outside their place of residence without the permission of the territorial recruitment and social support center in wartime.