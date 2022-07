Representative of the President in the Constitutional Court, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi considers the restriction of movement during the war to be constitutional, but in need of improvement.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Such a decision of the General Staff, from the point of view of the Constitution of Ukraine, is within the limits of permissible restrictions. Freedom of movement and free choice of place of residence are those rights that can be limited by international standards during martial law. Therefore, from the point of view of the legal aspect, there are definitely no violations," he said, commenting on the decision of the General Staff to ban the departure of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists from their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office in wartime.

He explained recruitment centers, which provide mobilization resources and the implementation of the mobilization itself, sometimes cannot contact a person because he is not at the place of permanent residence.

"It is necessary that this is not a way to obtain some kind of permission, it is necessary to simply notify recruitment centers. I think that with the current means of electronic communications, including through Diia, it is possible to make it possible for a person to notify, where he will be for some period of time, if the person is liable for military service and can be called up," the MP believes.

In his opinion, it is necessary to look for a "golden mean" that will ensure the observance of human rights to freedom of movement in the conditions of martial law and the interests of the state regarding the provision of defense capability and mobilization resource.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, MP Roksolana Pidlasa (Servant of the People) proposes to abolish the rule prohibiting men from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office.