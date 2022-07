Russian occupiers continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv region. On Tuesday, July 5, the Russian military fired at the territory near the village of Bleshnia (Semenivka community). The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus announced this on his Telegram.

"An hour ago, Russians fired at the territory near the village of Bleshnia (Semenivka community). We have 40 explosions - hits (probably fired from multiple launch rocket systems) and 10 more probably from artillery," Chaus wrote.

According to him, preliminarily, there are no casualties and destruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, within Chernihiv and Sumy regions, on the border, Russia continues to hold a certain number of its units. This is done in order to provoke and pull back the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but there are no strike groups.

Earlier, the military of the Russian Federation hit 20 missiles from Belarus on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region.

On Monday, June 20, the Russian invaders again fired at Sumy and Chernihiv regions from artillery. 45 shells were fired at the Shostka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.