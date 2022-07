Servant Of The People Proposes To Lift Ban On Men To Travel Outside Place Of Residence Without Permission Of M

Member of Parliament Roksolana Pidlasa proposes to abolish the rule prohibiting men from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office in wartime.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision that without the permission of the military commissar men (and soon women) cannot leave their place of residence is nonsense, which will entail a social explosion and the collapse of the economy ... As Member of Parliament, I will make every effort to change the legislation that made the adoption this nonsense possible," she wrote.

The parliamentarian does not see the need to obtain permission from someone to move within Ukraine.

“In general, I would like the state to never mention me, and our interaction was limited to clicks in Diia,” she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the ban on the departure of conscripts, conscripts and reservists from their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office in wartime.