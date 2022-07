Trading Volume On PFTS UAH 1.83 Billion In June Or 206% Of May Level

In June 2022, the total trading volume on the PFTS amounted to UAH 1.83 billion (14% of the level of the same period of 2021 and 206% of the level of May 2022).

The exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A significant decrease in exchange activity compared to last year was caused by the introduction of martial law, for the period of which only war government bonds are allowed to trade (only 13 issues of securities out of 389 issues of the Central Bank admitted to trading on PFTS).

35% of transactions were made on the "orders market" and 65% of transactions on the "quotations market" (including targeted agreements).

In January-June, the total trading volume on PFTS amounted to UAH 52.4 billion, or 49% of the total trading volume of securities trading organizers in Ukraine.

In June 2022, 21 bidders at the PFTS entered into agreements with 7 issues of war bonds.

In January-June 2022, 46 bidders entered into agreements with 74 securities issues (government domestic loan bonds - 46, government foreign loan bonds - 9, shares - 6, corporate bonds - 8, municipal bonds - 3, shares of a foreign issuer - 1, bonds of a foreign issuer - 1).

Among the 7 issues of war bonds with which agreements were concluded, 3 issues were with a maturity date in 2022 (UAH 0.3 billion) and 4 issues - with a maturity date in 2023 (UAH 1.53 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the PFTS stock exchange is one of the largest organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

Since 1997, the PFTS index has been the official index of Ukraine in S&P Emerging Markets.

The PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Federation of Stock Exchanges and a member of the International Association of Exchanges.