Commander Of Russian Tank Battalion From RF Liquidated In Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers liquidated the Russian invader, the commander of the tank battalion of the Russian army Yegor Meleshenko.

This is reported by an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatolii Shtefan.

"The commander of the tank battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Yegor Meleshenko from Berdsk, took a" step of goodwill "- officially denazified and demilitarized," Shtefan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military suffered significant losses during the assault at two sites in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The Russian Federation is conducting an active conscription campaign due to heavy losses.

The enemy lost 5 tanks over the past day (total - 1,589), 10 armored combat vehicles (total - 3,754), 3 artillery systems (total - 804), 11 units of automotive equipment and tankers (total - 2,629), 1 unit of special equipment (total - 65) and 4 drones (total - 658).

Also, the General Staff was shown how the Ukrainian military destroy enemy equipment in the south. It is reported that the published footage is the work of the 59th Separate Motorized Brigade named after Ya. Handziuk on the Russian occupiers.