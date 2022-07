General Staff Confirms Ban On Departure Of Conscripts, Persons Liable For Military Service And Reservists From

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the ban on the departure of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists from their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office in wartime.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The norm of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service", which has been in force since 1992, provides that in wartime it is prohibited for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to leave their place of residence without the permission of the head of the relevant territorial recruitment and social support center," the General Staff notes.

According to the authority, in order to streamline the registration of displaced persons, a procedure has been developed for granting permission to citizens of Ukraine who are registered with the territorial recruitment and social support center to leave the place of residence (place of stay) from the moment mobilization is announced and in wartime.

The permit is issued from 30 days to a year, depending on the category of the subject.

An additional standardization of the issues of movement of persons systematically crossing administrative borders due to official or personal necessity is considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, three MPs propose to the parliament to allow citizens liable for military service to change their place of residence without the permission of the military commissar.