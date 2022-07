During the day on July 4, a total of 78,000 people and more than 17,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova.

This was reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Service.

Almost 36,000 people left Ukraine over the past 24 hours. Almost 22,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, the rest went to other EU countries and Moldova.

At the same time, 42,000 people returned to Ukraine over the past day, almost 39,000 of them are citizens of Ukraine.

Also during this period, 75 trucks with humanitarian aid were registered.

As of 9 a.m., July 5, lines at the borders with neighboring states, to leave Ukraine, were recorded at the following checkpoints:

The Republic of Poland:

Hrushiv - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

Krakovets - 30 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;

Shehyni - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses, 20 pedestrians.

The Slovak Republic:

Uzhhorod - 15 passenger cars, 1 bus, 0 pedestrians.

Hungary:

Tisa - 20 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrians are not allowed).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, two Zakarpattia region residents hid behind a curtain in a bus to get to Slovakia.

Earlier, Ukraine and Poland agreed to increase the capacity of the Krakovets - Korczowa point by 50%.