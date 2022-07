The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the Energy Company of Ukraine from the control of the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry under the control of the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry.

That follows from government order 544 dated June 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Economy, to carry out, within a month, in the prescribed manner, the measures necessary to formalize the corporate rights of the state in the authorized capital of the Energy Company of Ukraine.

According to the information posted on the website of the Energy Company of Ukraine joint-stock company, it specializes in the wholesale trade of electricity, carries out operations for the import and export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Energy Company of Ukraine was established in June 2004 and managed state-owned stakes in energy companies.

In September 2014, the Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the Energy Company of Ukraine, while in November 2021, the government canceled the liquidation of the national joint-stock company Energy Company of Ukraine and planned to transfer to it the state-owned power-generating company Centrenergo and state-owned coal mines.