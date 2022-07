On the morning of Tuesday, July 5, Russian troops conducted missile attacks on Mykolayiv.

This was announced by Mykolayiv City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram.

"In the morning, occupiers launched missiles on Mykolayiv. Rescuers, doctors, emergency teams and public utilities are already working on the ground," the mayor wrote.

The mayor promised to provide more information later.

At the same time, eyewitnesses report a major fire. A large column of black smoke rises above the city. Rescuers, doctors, emergency teams and utilities are already working at the impact sites.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday morning, July 5, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. Seven missiles were fired, six of them were shot down by air defense.

Also, a wheat field burned down in Dnipropetrovsk region after shelling by Russian troops.

On June 30, Russian troops launched another artillery strike on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a 40-ton grain warehouse was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are shelling the border areas again. In the morning, two missiles were launched at Sumy region.