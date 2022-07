Over the past day, on July 4, Russian invaders killed two civilians in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Four more people were wounded. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.

So, Kyrylenko said that over the past day in Bakhmut, the Russians had killed two people.

According to him, in Kostiantynivka, medical assistance was provided to two people who were wounded in Luhansk region.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, at least 565 civilians have been killed and at least 1,473 more have been wounded in Donetsk region.

Kyrylenko stressed that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Donetsk region, the occupiers inflicted 24 strikes on the civilian population during the day on July 3.

On July 1, Russian troops shelled Sloviyansk, Donetsk region, with cluster shells, killing 4 civilians and wounding seven.