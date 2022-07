After the capture of Lysychansk, Russian troops will expand control over almost the entire territory of Luhansk region.

This is stated in the daily report by British intelligence.

Russia's relatively quick takeover of Lysychansk expands its control over virtually the entire territory of Luhansk region, allowing it to claim significant progress towards the political goal it presented as the immediate goal of the war, namely the "liberation" of Donbas.

It is noted that this time Russia probably achieved quite effective coordination between at least two groupings of troops: the Central Group, probably under the command of Colonel General Alexander Lapin, and the Southern Group, probably under the command of the newly appointed General Sergei Surovikin.

According to intelligence, Ukrainian forces are likely to have largely withdrawn in good condition in accordance with existing plans. The Ukrainian-held areas of Sievierodonetsk – Lysychansk provided a salient that the Russians could attack from three sides.

According to experts of the department, there is a real possibility that now the Ukrainian forces will be able to retreat to a straightened front line that is more convenient for defense.

"The battle for Donbas was characterized by a slow pace of advance and massive use of artillery by Russia, during which the settlements were razed to the ground. Fighting in Donetsk region will almost certainly continue in the same vein," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave their positions and lines in Lysychansk.

Also, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that after the capture of Lysychansk, the occupiers are likely to launch an offensive against Siversk, a town in Donetsk region on the way to Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.